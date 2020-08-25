Related News

Rolls-Royce signs UK Export Finance-backed deal with four banks

TDB and World Bank Group pen two deals to boost trade and infrastructure finance in Africa

Citi appoints new trade sales head for Emea

Multilateral development banks issue joint pledge to support trade finance amid Covid-19

IFC and Citi partner on Covid-19 risk-sharing support deal

Citi has appointed Kanika Thakur as Asia Pacific trade head, effective immediately, as part of its ongoing treasury and trade solutions (TTS) reshuffle.

She takes over from Vishal Kapoor, who left the role earlier this year, when he was named Citi’s TTS head for Hong Kong.

In her new role, Thakur reports to Rajesh Mehta, head of Asia Pacific treasury and trade solutions and Ebru Pakcan, global head of trade. Based in Hong Kong, she will be responsible for the continued growth of Citi’s trade business, as well as the business’ digitisation priorities and progress.

Thakur joined Citi in 2001 as a management associate in India, and has since worked in Singapore and Hong Kong, holding a number of different roles within trade at the bank, including sales and structuring, product management, and distribution. Most recently, she served as Asia Pacific head of trade finance.

Welcoming Thakur to the role, Mehta says: “Asia Pacific is a critical region for growth for Citi’s TTS business. With her strong leadership skills, wealth of experience and in-depth understanding of both the business and how clients’ needs are evolving, I am confident that Kanika will take our trade business in the region to the next level. In addition to maintaining our market leadership, she will also be responsible for charting the course of our future business model in a rapidly changing environment.”