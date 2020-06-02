Related News

Citi has named David Aldred as head of treasury and trade solutions (TTS) for the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, effective immediately.

Based in Dubai, he takes over from Emre Karter, who became the bank’s country officer for Turkey earlier this year.

Aldred has been with Citi for 10 years, most recently holding the role of corporate and public sector sales head for TTS Mena, Pakistan and Turkey (MENAPT). Prior to this, he served as Emea corporate sales executive, treasury services, at JP Morgan, after previously holding roles at both Deutsche Bank and RBS.

Welcoming Aldred to the role, Mark Smith, head of treasury and trade solutions (TTS) for Emea, who took over from Ebru Pakcan earlier this year, says: “As our clients evolve their business models and explore ways in which they can respond to trends of digitisation, disruption and change in every industry, our TTS platform will continue to offer growth opportunities for the Citi franchise. We are excited with Dave’s appointment to lead the TTS business during this next phase of growth in MENAPT.”

A Citi spokesperson tells GTR that this latest hire is one of a number of recent appointments that have been made within the bank’s TTS business across the region, as it looks to transfer talent across geographies and products. Last month, the bank named Vishal Kapoor as TTS head for Hong Kong, which followed the appointment of Howard Yang as TTS head for China and Esther Chibesa’s move from TTS head for East Africa to TTS head for Sub-Saharan Africa.