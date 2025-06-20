Related News

Citi has named Marek Potoma as its new head of global trade sales, effective immediately, according to an internal memo seen by GTR.

Potoma is a Citi veteran, having joined the bank in 1997. Over nearly three decades, he has held a range of senior roles across the Middle East, Africa and Central and Eastern Europe, most recently serving as head of treasury and trade solutions (TTS) and corporate, commercial and public sector sales for the Middle East and Africa.

His past roles include head of TTS for Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, as well as various leadership positions in corporate and commercial banking and trade across Prague, Bucharest and Bratislava.

In his new role, he reports to Steve Elms, head of corporate, commercial and public sector sales within TTS, and Adoniro Cestari Neto, newly appointed head of trade and working capital solutions. He remains based in Dubai.

The position was previously held by Andrew Betts, who left Citi earlier this year and has since joined India-based working capital fintech CredAble as chief growth officer for Europe and the Americas.

In the memo, Elms and Cestari Neto say Potoma will lead a global team of trade sales specialists across corporate, public sector and financial institution clients. He will also be responsible for driving Citi’s global trade sales strategy, including commercialisation, pricing and sales enablement.

A new head of TTS in the Middle East and Africa will be announced “shortly”, the memo says.

 