India-headquartered working capital finance platform CredAble has hired Andrew Betts as board advisor and chief growth officer for Europe and the Americas, effective immediately.

In this newly created role, which CredAble calls a “significant milestone” for international expansion, Betts will drive the company’s client acquisition, build strategic partnerships and oversee its go-to-market strategies across Europe and the Americas.

Betts has over two decades of trade finance experience.

Since October last year, he has served in an advisory role to fintechs and early-stage startups, according to his LinkedIn profile.

From 2022 to 2024, he was Citi’s global head of trade sales and client management. Before that, he spent eight years at HSBC, initially as regional head of trade and receivables finance for Europe, and then also as global head of commodity trade finance.

Betts previously worked at both ABN Amro and JP Morgan as global head of supply chain finance.

“In welcoming Andrew to our leadership team, we’re strengthening our capabilities and commitment to becoming a global leader in working capital solutions,” says Nirav Choksi, CredAble’s co-founder and chief executive.

“Andrew’s deep domain expertise and global perspective will be invaluable as we accelerate growth and extend our footprint across key international markets.”

The company says Betts’ appointment underscores its ambition to scale its platform worldwide.

“CredAble’s innovative technology and data-driven financing solutions position the company uniquely to transform working capital flows on a global scale,” says Betts. “I’m excited to contribute to this journey and help drive CredAble’s next phase of growth.”

CredAble is a digital working capital finance platform that connects SMEs and corporates with financial institutions, facilitating over US$11bn in working capital annually, according to a press release.