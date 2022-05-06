Related News

Citi has hired Andrew Betts as global head of trade sales and client management, effective September 2022.

Betts joins from HSBC, where he was head of global trade and receivables finance Europe and global head of commodity trade finance. Prior to joining HSBC in 2014, he held trade and corporate banking roles at JP Morgan and ABN Amro.

In his new position at Citi, Betts will be tasked with leading sales and client management for the bank’s global trade and working capital solutions, accelerating digitalisation and building Citi’s market share in sustainable trade finance.

He replaces Steve Elms, who is now the bank’s treasury and trade solutions head of corporate, commercial and public sector sales. He will report to Elms and Chris Cox, global head of trade and working capital solutions.