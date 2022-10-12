Related News

Citi has appointed two heads of treasury and trade solutions (TTS) for its Europe, Middle East and Africa (Emea) emerging markets (EM) cluster, effective immediately.

Esther Chibesa (pictured) and Marek Potoma join the Emea EM leadership team under Ebru Pakcan, chief executive of Emea emerging markets. Potoma will relocate to Dubai in the coming months, while Chibesa will remain based in Kenya.

The appointments are newly created positions and will enable Citi to “continue to develop a more consistent and holistic experience” to its clients in the region, according to an internal memo issued by the bank and seen by GTR.

Chibesa joined Citi in Kenya in 2000 and has held various roles in operations, credit risk and relationship management in trade and cash before taking up country leadership roles in TTS. Prior to her most recent role as TTS head for Sub-Saharan Africa, she was East Africa TTS head and Sub-Saharan Africa payments and receivables cluster head.

Potoma joined Citi in 1997 and has since worked in several senior positions, including commercial bank head in Prague, TTS head for Central Europe and global transaction services head in Bratislava. More recently, Potoma served as TTS cluster head for Turkey, Russia and Kazakhstan, a position he held for seven years.

The appointments follow a reshuffle of Citi’s senior leadership at the end of last year, with Chris Cox named as the bank’s new global head of trade and working capital solutions, following Pakcan’s departure from that role five months previously.