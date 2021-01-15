Related News

Chaucer, an insurance group, has promoted Deborah Wyatt to the role of head of political risk and credit, following the retirement of Nick Kilhams.

Wyatt has over 20 years of political risk and trade credit experience in both the Lloyd’s and company markets. She has been with Chaucer since 2016, after moving from AXA XL, and prior to that worked for AIG and Euler Hermes.

In a related move, Neil Edwards, currently class underwriter for credit and political risk, has been promoted to deputy head of political risk and credit.

Both Wyatt and Edwards are based out of the firm’s London headquarters.