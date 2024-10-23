Related News

BNP Paribas has made three appointments within its transaction banking division, aimed at driving growth in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (Emea) region and strengthening its sustainability offering.

This month, the bank announced Marie-France Delouard and Rodolphe Vergeaud will take over as co-heads of CIB transaction banking for the Emea region, effective immediately.

Delouard’s remit will now include liquidity management and advisory, while Vergeaud will cover liquidity and investment solutions across the region.

Both will report to Aurélia Normand, who previously led transaction banking in the Emea region and was named head of global transaction banking last year.

“These organisational changes are designed to enhance our client service, simplify our structure, and drive further growth in Emea and beyond,” a BNP Paribas spokesperson tells GTR.

Delouard and Vergeaud will also maintain their existing posts, respectively head of cash management CIB Emea and head of trade and working capital solutions CIB Emea. The duo will continue to be based in Paris.

Meanwhile, the bank has also named Nicolas Bouvier as global head of sustainability for transaction banking CIB, widening the scope of his current role.

Previously, Bouvier had focused on the Emea region, but is now also tasked with driving the transaction banking division’s sustainability strategy across three geographies – also including the Americas and Asia Pacific. He will report to Vergeaud in his new role.