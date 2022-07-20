Related News

BNP Paribas has appointed Nicolas Bouvier as its new head of sustainability for transaction banking for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (Emea) region.

Bouvier replaces Viktor Ivanov, who was recently named head of climate analytics and alignment within the BNP Paribas Corporate and Institutional Banking industry groups Emea.

Ivanov had served in the position for nearly three years.

Bouvier moves to the Paris-based role from his position as BNP Paribas’ head of supply chain management for Southeast Asia in Singapore. He has 16 years of experience in transaction banking across various geographies including Emea, the Americas and Asia Pacific. He first joined BNP Paribas as an energy and commodities credit analyst in 2006.

Bouvier’s expertise lies in “improving working capital, strengthening the physical supply chain and supporting the commercial activity of clients, among others”, a spokesperson for the bank tells GTR.

 

 