Blackstar Capital has appointed Simon Smart and James Paul into the newly created roles of head of credit and special situations, and portfolio manager, respectively, as the specialist structured finance and working capital solutions provider focuses on further growth.

Smart (pictured) will be responsible for expanding Blackstar’s capabilities in providing innovative structured credit solutions to corporate clients as well as broadening its reach into special situations advisory and financing. He joins from BTG Pactual, where he was head of reinsurance, principal investments. His prior experience includes 11 years at Goldman Sachs, as well as stints at UBS and Echo Capital.

Welcoming Smart to the company, Mark Stephens, CEO of Blackstar Capital, says: “Blackstar continues to experience a substantial growth phase, and Simon’s appointment reflects that. As our development continues, we look forward to the value that Simon will bring to his new role, offering his unique insight and skill, as we begin work on major projects that are soon to be announced.”

Meanwhile, Paul comes to Blackstar from 23 Capital, where he held the role of credit and portfolio manager. In his new position, he will focus on creating highly structured secured financing solutions for corporate clients, with a focus on the sport industry.

Both will be based out of Blackstar’s London offices.

This news follows the firm’s appointment last month of Tim Davies as head of financial design. According to Stephens, that the company is embarking on a “significant growth phase”, with “major projects soon to be announced”.