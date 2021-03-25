Related News

Structured finance and working capital solutions provider Blackstar Capital has appointed Khalid Javaid to the newly created role of head of legal.

Javaid joins the London-headquartered firm with some 25 years of experience in the UK, Bahrain and the UAE and is charged with providing structuring, legal and execution advice for transactions and new clients, in addition to broader regulatory and government matters.

The lawyer says he is “delighted to be joining the Blackstar team at such an exciting time of expansion for the company”.

“Blackstar has a unique and flexible approach towards structured financing, and I am excited to be taking up this role to enhance their capability and provide the legal support necessary to take the company to the next level by providing innovative solutions to its clients.”

Blackstar’s CEO Mark Stephens says Javaid “possesses significant, relevant skills and relationships to our business, so bringing him into this newly created role compliments and bolsters our team in really important ways”.

Javaid joins the company from law firm Harrison Clark Rickerbys, where he was a consultant legal director, and previously served in a similar role for DLA Piper.

His appointment follows the creation of other new senior roles at Blackstar last year, including the appointment of Tim Davies as head of financial design and the hiring of Simon Smart and James Paul into credit and portfolio management roles respectively.