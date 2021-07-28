Related News

British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB), a UK-based trade finance bank focused on Africa and the Middle East, has named Michael Rolfe as its new head of trade finance.

He takes over from Jeff Fallon, who retired earlier this year. Fallon came to BACB in 2016 and previously held senior roles at National Bank of Abu Dhabi, where he was most recently GTB head of Europe and Americas, and Bank ABC.

Rolfe will continue to serve as BACB’s head of commodity finance, a role he took on when he joined the bank last year.

Prior to BACB, Rolfe served for five years as head of commodity finance at Bank Leumi, moving from GE Artesia Bank, where he spent just over a year as head of the oil and energy desk. Before this, he worked at UniCredit, most recently as global head of commodity trade finance.

In his new role, Rolfe will continue to be based in London.