British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB) has appointed David Oberheim as director for Anglophone Africa, the team’s second senior hire in a matter of weeks.

Reporting to BACB’s head of client coverage, Jeff Fallon, Oberheim says he will help provide “critical support” to businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa affected by the global spread of Covid-19 and the associated drop in trade volumes.

His appointment follows the recruitment of David Smithson as associate director for Anglophone Africa last month.

Oberheim joins from First City Monument Bank, where he spent four years as manager of trade services with a focus on financial institution clients based in Nigeria. Prior to that he was First Bank of Nigeria’s director of financial institutions, and has also served as director for Africa at Mizuho Corporate Bank.

“My time at two Lagos-headquartered banks has given me a deep knowledge and affection for West African markets, which I look forward to bringing to my client relationships at BACB,” Oberheim says.

“My new role will also provide opportunities to expand my focus to other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, such as Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia. This is a watershed moment for trade in these markets.”

London-headquartered BACB adds that its “newly-bolstered team” is expected to reinforce its market position across Anglophone Africa.

Chief executive Susie Aliker adds: “As our second strategic hire in as many months, David is a well-known industry figure who adds tremendous strength to our Africa-focused team.

“Since deep, regional expertise and strong relationships are essential traits in our core markets, David further builds upon our vision of supporting our clients with exceptional talent and experienced heads – particularly through these uncertain times.”