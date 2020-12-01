Related News

Former ATI acting CEO joins Tysers Insurance Brokers

African Trade Insurance Agency bulks up risk management with new hire

Chubb takes stake in ATI to boost African trade

ATI appoints new acting CEO

Côte d’Ivoire’s SIR financing highlights innovations in Africa’s debt markets

Manuel Moses has formally assumed office as the fourth CEO of the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI), a pan-African provider of credit and political risk insurance.

Moses has over 25 years of experience in finance, banking, insurance and investment at the international level. He joins ATI from the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), where he had been for the last 15 years, most recently as country manager for East Africa. He has also held senior positions at the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB), the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Development Bank.

Moses’ vision for ATI includes a commitment to supporting green energy initiatives in member countries, strengthening the agency’s developmental mandate by focusing on support to trade and the private sector in lower income countries, and growing ATI’s reputation and brand globally.

“Trade makes the world go around. Given my background in development, I was naturally attracted to be part of ATI’s exciting journey,” says the new CEO. “Intra-Africa trade is only 16% compared to 50% in other regions, the potential for growth, and hence opportunity for ATI, is huge. I feel lucky joining just before the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which provides a further boost to ATI’s opportunities despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, for intra-African trade to be the solution, Africa’s infrastructure deficit and rate of industrialisation must accelerate over the next decade.”

According to a statement issued by ATI, in the coming weeks Moses plans to prioritise meetings with staff, clients and stakeholders to obtain critical feedback as he sets about the business of operationalising his vision.

John Lentaigne had previously served as the ATI’s acting CEO since June 2019 following the suspension of the company’s former CEO George Otieno. Lentaigne left the organisation in September this year, and joined Tysers Insurance Brokers in London as its new global head of political risk trade credit.