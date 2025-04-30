Related News

Insurance intermediary Specialist Risk Group (SRG) has made two senior appointments within its newly launched credit and political risk division, naming Ed Nicholson and Matt Solley as managing partners.

Based in London, the hires will work alongside industry veteran John Lentaigne to establish SRG’s position in the market.

SRG made its entry into the sector last week after acquiring Tysers’ credit and political risk business, with Lentaigne having led an eight-strong team at the insurance broker.

The launch is part of SRG’s broader strategy to create “world-class propositions” in complex and evolving lines of insurance, the firm says in an April 29 statement.

“The credit and political risk team is set to become a major force in the global market, offering innovative, client-focused solutions to corporates, financial institutions, public agencies, exporters and commodity traders,” it adds.

Warren Downey, SRG’s group’s chief executive, says the hires position the firm to be at the forefront of the market, adding: “I’m excited to see what we will achieve together.”

Nicholson joins after a six-year stint at insurance broker Marsh, serving most recently as regional business development lead for political risk and structured credit. He left the role in January 2025.

He had worked as a senior partner at JLT Specialty prior to its acquisition by Marsh in 2019, and also previously held broker roles at BPL Global and Aon.

Nicholson brings “extensive experience” advising banks, funds and corporates on structured and trade finance transactions, SRG says.

“His track record at JLT and more recently at Marsh, where he developed strong relationships with global clients and markets, brings critical insight to SRG’s growth ambitions,” the firm adds.

Solley brings over two decades of experience in political risk and structured credit, most recently leading Gallagher’s team in the sector. As shown on LinkedIn, he left that post in May 2022.