Law firm ArentFox Schiff has named Megan Gajewski Barnhill as a partner within its international trade and investment practice, effective immediately.

Based in Washington, DC, she will help companies navigate regulatory matters, including US export controls, economic sanctions, anti-boycott regulations and obligations under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Barnhill’s economic sanctions practice covers primary and secondary sanctions administered by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

In the role, she will offer various forms of assistance for firms seeking to comply with OFAC’s rules, including risk assessments, reviewing contractual obligations and license applications, as well as compliance audits and investigations.

She joins from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner where she worked as a partner for seven years, taking on the role following a 2018 merger between Bryan Cave and London-based Berwin Leighton Paisner.

David R. Hamill, ArentFox Schiff’s international trade and investment practice lead, says the hire comes amid rising demand from customers.

“As current events remain unpredictable and reshape global trade dynamics, we are thrilled to add Megan to our robust international trade team,” he says.

Hamill adds: “As client inquiries continue to surge in this area, Megan’s impressive experience, deep technical knowledge, and business-minded approach will be invaluable assets to both our clients and our team.”