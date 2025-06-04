Related News

Saudi Exim scores ICIEC reinsurance deal, boosts capacity

Banks queue for Egyptian facility

Four Saudi deals for Linklaters

Rim Faker has joined Arab National Bank’s London branch as head of trade finance and financial institutions.

She took up the newly created role in May and reports to the general manager of the London branch, Yasser Ibrahim.

Faker tells GTR the position reflects the bank’s strategic ambition to position London as a hub for international trade and institutional flows.

“I will be leading the re-establishment of the trade finance and financial institutions department in London, focusing on originating trade flows from select countries through relationships we build with corporates, traders, and financial institutions across Europe, the UK, and potentially other markets,” she says.

“I’m excited to contribute to the bank’s international growth by deepening market relationships and driving high-quality trade finance and institutional banking activity from London.”

Faker brings approximately 15 years of expertise in trade finance, with a strong focus on business origination from financial institutions and commodity traders. Her experience spans comprehensive product management, covering the full lifecycle from development to positioning, pricing and transaction structuring.

She joins from National Bank of Egypt UK, where she spent six years as business development manager for trade finance and financial institutions. Her earlier experience includes roles at Bank ABC as a senior relationship manager within global transaction banking, and previous trade finance positions at Attijariwafa Bank Europe, Société Générale and Commerzbank.

Since 2022, she has also served as a board member of the Northern European Regional Committee of the International Trade and Forfaiting Association.