AIG, a global insurance firm, has appointed Julien Nguyen Van as a senior underwriter for trade credit, based in Paris.

Nguyen Van moves from French broker Gras Savoye, where he was an account executive for trade credit for nine years. Before this, he worked at credit insurer Coface as a credit analyst for Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

In his new role, Nguyen Van will focus on business development in the French market.

“With experience in both underwriting and broking trade credit he has hit the ground running and is already building a strong pipeline of new business opportunities. We are extremely excited with the interest and opportunities we are seeing as a result and looking forward to 2021!” reads a post on LinkedIn by Sharon Giddings, AIG’s head of UK trade credit.

The news comes as AIG has been growing its global trade finance team. In December, GTR reported that the insurance company had made two London hires; Liliana Slavova joined as a senior trade finance portfolio underwriter and Omar Bolton took on the role of trade finance portfolio underwriter.

Meanwhile in New York, Maureen Bonfante was appointed as a senior trade finance underwriter in AIG’s US team, led by Larry Sesmer, head of trade finance for the Americas.