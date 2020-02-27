Global insurance firm AIG has hired Larry Sesmer as its head of trade finance for the Americas, based in New York.

Sesmer most recently worked at Pitney Bowes, a global technology company focused on shipping, as a supply chain finance director. Prior to this, he held various senior roles at HSBC, including as senior vice-president and senior structuring manager for global trade and receivables finance, as well as senior vice-president for international corporates, based in Hong Kong.

In his new position, Sesmer will lead AIG’s Americas trade finance team, managing the firm’s existing book of trade finance transactions and its underwriting activities, as well as executing growth strategies for trade finance business in the region.

Sesmer will report to Marilyn Blattner-Hoyle, AIG’s global head of trade finance, and will also work closely with the global trade finance leadership team and the credit risk unit.

AIG declined to comment on the hire.