Global insurance firm AIG has appointed Maureen Bonfante as a senior trade finance underwriter, based in New York.

Bonfante moves from international insurance group Tokio Marine HCC, where she was a senior credit underwriter for two years. Before this, she spent 12 years at Sojitz Corporation of America, a global trading and investment company, most recently serving as associate director for risk management. She has also held credit management roles at Fox Cable Networks, Unilever and Haier.

In her new job, Bonfante will be tasked with underwriting trade finance programmes that cover a broad range of products, including confirmed payables, guarantees, letters of credit, supply chain finance and trade loans.

Bonfante will be part of AIG’s US team, led by Larry Sesmer, head of trade finance for the Americas.

Sesmer joined AIG earlier this year from Pitney Bowes, a global technology company focused on shipping, where he was supply chain finance director. Sesmer works closely with the company’s global trade finance team and its credit risk unit.

“Maureen joins with a tremendous depth of knowledge and expertise across multiple industries and geographies and is an amazing addition to AIG’s trade finance specialty. We continue to invest and grow the global trade finance business in support of our clients and partners and look forward to introducing you to Maureen,” writes Sesmer in a LinkedIn post.