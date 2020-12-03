Related News

Global insurance firm AIG has expanded its global trade finance team with a double hire, bringing in trade finance portfolio specialists Omar Bolton and Liliana Slavova. Both start in London with immediate effect.

Slavova takes on the role of senior trade finance portfolio underwriter and is responsible for running trade finance portfolio transactions end to end, which includes both credit structuring and client engagement.

Reporting to head of trade finance portfolio, Benjamin Toledano, she joins from SMBC, where she consulted on special situations credit-insured exposures and restructurings.

Prior to this, she spent a couple of years consulting in asset liability management for an undisclosed insurer, and previously spent 15 years as an executive director, structured finance portfolio manager at JP Morgan, overseeing over U$10bn of structured products assets for institutional investors.

She previously served as a credit structurer at HypoVereinsbank and Natixis.

Bolton has been appointed as a trade finance portfolio underwriter. Reporting to senior trade finance portfolio transactor Oliver Lambert, he joins after two years as a senior analyst at Bluestone Capital Management.

He moved there after 18 months at Demica, where he supported the origination of supply chain finance and trade receivables securitisation solutions for large multinational clients. Prior to this, he served for over a year as a securitised products analyst at Thomson Reuters.