Baker McKenzie has promoted London partner Sunny Mann to be global chair of the law firm’s international commercial and trade practice group.

Mann, who has been with the firm for 21 years, replaces Mattias Hedwall, who oversaw the practice group for the last six years from Stockholm and remains with the firm.

“I’m incredibly proud to step up to this role leading such a great group that pulls together one of the largest teams of trade and commercial practitioners,” Mann says.

“The talented practitioners in our group have been supporting our clients on some of the most critical issues of the day, including navigating trade wars; expansive trade sanctions and foreign investment controls; disruptions to supply chains coming out of the pandemic and Brexit; climate change and sustainability.”

Mann moves in to the role from leading the UK international commercial and trade practice. He specialises in advising on compliance and investigations in the area of export controls, trade sanctions, anti-bribery and foreign investment.

He is also a member of the firm’s global diversity and inclusion committee and previously worked in Hong Kong, New York City, Sydney and Washington DC.

Milton Cheng, Baker McKenzie’s global chair, says: “I am really pleased Sunny is taking on the challenge of leading our practice. He is incredibly well-regarded by our people and our clients, and will be a great asset to our global leadership team. His strong commitment to inclusion further strengthens his leadership credentials within our firm.”