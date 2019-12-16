It is proven that having a diverse workforce pays off. The GTR Future-Proofing Trade Finance event brought together those working in trade and trade finance to see whether the conversation around diversity and inclusion is progressing.

The event, hosted in London in partnership with Allen & Overy and Santander, incorporated GTR’s Women in Trade Finance series, which has been hosted in London and other international cities across the globe since 2015.

“As we have sought to build on these events and to ensure that we continue what we see as a crucially important market discussion, one thing that has been repeatedly emphasised is how these conversations over gender diversity play into a wider conversation about where the market sees itself in the future,” said GTR’s editorial director, Shannon Manders, in a speech which kicked off the day.

From the crucial role of attracting and retaining young talent, market disruption as banks struggle to maintain their grip, to the increasing role that fintechs and alternative financiers are playing, and creating a new dynamic environment for young trade professionals to learn their craft; those working in trade and trade finance face choices and challenges when it comes to the future.

In this video, taken on the day, we speak to Pouya Jafari, trade finance associate at Channel Capital Advisors, Janet Mulu, financial services consultant at Callstreet and Izabela Czepirska, product director at Crowdz, to hear their thoughts.

