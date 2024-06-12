Related News

GTR Leaders in Trade 2024: The winners

Trade credit robust as political risk capacity contracts: WTW

GTR Leaders in Trade: The shortlist

WTW promotes Creighton to trade credit and trade finance country head

WTW hires lender solutions team leader for Europe

Credit and political risk insurance broker WTW has hired Alexandra Low as head of trade credit for Hong Kong, a newly created post.

Having started in early June, Low is tasked with driving WTW’s business development strategies and contributing to the overall growth of the broker’s trade credit portfolio in the region.

She reports to WTW’s head of receivables and supply chain finance for the Asia Pacific, Kirk Lee, as well as Iris Chan, head of corporate risk and broking, Hong Kong.

Low’s role is a new one within the broker’s Financial Solutions team, a spokesperson tells GTR.

She joins from Standard Chartered, where she served for the past five years.

Last year, WTW made a separate hire in the region, naming Alex Bursak as multinational trade credit leader in Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore, he joined the firm from fintech LiquidX.