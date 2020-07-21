Related News

Law firm White & Case has expanded its global trade practice with the hire of Iain MacVay as a partner in its London office.

MacVay moves from King & Spalding where he worked as a partner for seven years, focusing on European and international trade, customs, export control and sanctions law. Prior to this he held roles at Bird & Bird and Steptoe & Johnson.

In his new job he will advise a range of clients, including industry associations, companies and governments, on international trade law and policy, especially with regard to the impact of Brexit and future EU-UK relations. He will also continue working with the European Commission and the UK government on European law and international trade law matters.

“The redefinition of trading relationships caused by the UK’s departure from the EU is a significant issue for many White & Case clients,” says Gregory Spak, partner and head of the firm’s global international trade practice.

“Our objective is to support clients with issues related to Brexit and continue growing our role as a leading advisor on Brexit more broadly. Iain’s arrival is a clear demonstration of that commitment,” he adds.