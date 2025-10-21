White & Case names US-based partner in trade practice 

Law firm White & Case has promoted Jessica Lynd to partner in its trade practice.

Based in Washington, DC, Lynd has worked at White & Case since 2013.

She focuses on US customs law compliance and customs dispute resolution, and also has experience in World Trade Organization dispute resolution and defending trade remedy investigations before the US Department of Commerce.

Additionally, her sustainability work focuses on the intersection of ESG and customs, including helping clients with cross-border ESG due diligence and supply chain obligations.

Lynd is one of 45 new partners to be elected across the firm’s practices for 2026. The promotions will take effect from the beginning of next year.

Heather McDevitt, White & Case chair, said: “Our new partner class underscores the strength of our global practices and reflects the growing demand for legal services in the critical industries in which we lead.

“Individually, each new partner has shown a steadfast commitment to collaboration across borders and practices – the defining characteristic of our firm – to help our clients succeed in their most challenging moments.”

Lynd previously spoke to GTR about a White & Case report she co-authored on the need for a shift in legal and regulatory frameworks following a rise in ESG-focused trade activities.

The report said this was to make sure moves to support ESG principles in trade – such as preferential export credit agency financing or government incentives – did not clash with anti-dumping and countervailing duty laws.