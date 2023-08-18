Related News

Law firm White & Case has appointed Carlos Vejar as a local partner in its Mexico City office, with the law firm scaling up in response to soaring demand for international trade and customs expertise in the country. 

Vejar joins after seven years at law firm Holland & Knight, including nearly five years as partner, also based in Mexico City. 

Prior to that, he spent more than six years as general counsel for international trade at Mexico’s Ministry of Economy, with responsibility for coordinating the country’s involvement in trade and investment disputes.  

He was also economic counsel for Mexico’s permanent mission to the UN before the World Trade Organization from 2004 to 2009. 

White & Case says Vejar will bring his experience of advising multinational corporate clients on Mexican trade laws, including those affecting companies looking to “nearshore” their investments. 

He is expected to advise clients on government procurement, unfair trade practices and customs procedures, as well as regulatory compliance and trade arbitration matters. 

David Bond, head of the law firm’s international trade practice, says demand for compliance advice “has never been higher”, especially for customs requirements. 

Vejar “joins us at a great time, as we see unprecedented and growing demand from clients looking to establish and operate businesses in Mexico”, Bond says. 

Francisco de Rosenzweig, office executive partner at White & Case’s Mexico City office, adds his appointment “is well timed to match the increased demand that we are seeing in this space”. 

As the first global law firm to establish an integrated international trade team in the city, White & Case notes Vejar’s appointment is part of a wider expansion of its local presence. 

Last month, Eugenio Bernal returned to the firm as a partner in its global debt finance practice. He had previously been appointed partner in 2012, rejoining White & Case from BBVA Mexico. 