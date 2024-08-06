Related News

London-headquartered insurtech firm Bondaval has continued its expansion drive with the appointment of Paul Collier as group vice-president of risk underwriting. 

Collier joins after more than 15 years as senior credit risk manager at energy services giant Centrica, where he was responsible for embedding credit risk decisioning across business units and leading on risk strategies to respond to market volatility. 

Prior to that he spent around six years as a senior underwriter at Atradius. 

At Bondaval, Collier is tasked with leading all risk underwriting activity and will also be involved in setting underwriting and pricing strategies to minimise potential losses. 

He reports to group chief underwriting officer Ewa Rose, who joined the company in February. 

Bondaval, which provides technology-based trade credit insurance solutions, says the role will involve collaborating with data science teams to further develop its risk scoring and portfolio modelling tools. 

Collier’s experience in underwriting and credit risk management “makes him the ideal person to step into this role and evolve our internal risk underwriting processes even further”, Rose says. 

Collier hails Bondaval’s “vision of combining cutting-edge insurance products with a technology platform”, adding: “I look forward to working with the impressive team that is in situ and forging strong relationships with the broker community, and insurance and reinsurance partners.” 

The appointment comes shortly after the launch of a trade credit policy available through Bondaval’s online platform, which aims to expand its portfolio to companies outside its traditional blue-chip domain.