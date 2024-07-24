Related News

Tradewind Finance links up with Finamco for LatAm factoring

International trade finance provider Tradewind has hired two international factoring consultants in a bid to increase the company’s footprint in Mexico.

Rafael Marin Mattozzi joined Tradewind’s Americas sales team in May. He previously spent three years as commercial director at Mexican consultancy Bix Consultores, and has worked in commercial banking at Santander, American Express and Afirme Group. He is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

Cecilia Leon Gastelum is newly appointed to her role following seven years with development bank Nacional Financiera and work at several fintech companies. Most recently Gastelum served as the small and medium business sales manager for trade credit fintech Stenn. She is based in Mexico City.

The duo are responsible for developing Tradewind’s business in Mexico and overseeing opportunities for financing Central and South American businesses.

Both Mattozzi and Gastelum report to Brian Dowd, senior vice-president of sales, who rejoined the company last year.

Tradewind offers financing, credit protection and collections to customers globally with offices across Asia, Europe and the Americas. It is headquartered in Germany.