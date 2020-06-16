Related News

Fintech company Trade Ledger has made several senior appointments, alongside the creation of an advisory board, as it caters to growing demand.

Established in 2016 by CEO Martin McCann, Trade Ledger’s corporate banking platform supports bank and non-bank lenders’ invoice, supply chain and debtor finance transactions.

Bakhtier Pulatov is taking up a London-based role as global head of product and joins from fintech company Finastra, where he was head of new products. He previously worked in the same role at Misys, the software company that merged with D+H to form Finastra in 2017.

Paul Carmichael is joining the company to lead sales in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Based in Sydney, Carmichael moves from US-based fintech firm nCino, where he was head of sales for APAC. Prior to this, he worked at banking software provider Avoka as a sales director.

In addition, Roger Vincent has been promoted from general manager to managing director of Trade Ledger’s UK business. Vincent joined Trade Ledger in 2018 from credit reporting agency Equifax UK, where he headed up innovation.

Trade Ledger plans to add 20 new team members this year to accommodate company growth, reveals the firm in a statement.

McCann says: “Our focus is to enable financial institutions to support small and mid-market businesses needing credit quickly. Our clients have recognised the value that we can bring and as a result we have more than doubled our client base in the past year.”

Alongside the new appointments, a new advisory board has been formed, with Kurt Bilafer, Chakib Bouhdary and Conrad Ford joining as board members.

Bilafer has held roles at Amazon Pay, where he was most recently general manager of the Americas, and as chief revenue officer of Yapstone, a provider of payment solutions.

Bouhdary worked for SAP for more than 17 years, most recently holding the digital transformation officer position.

Meanwhile Ford was the former CEO of Funding Options, a company which he founded.

The news also follows Trade Ledger linking up with other fintech companies to form a taskforce to support SMEs to access finance during the Covid-19 crisis.

In March, and alongside digital SME credit scoring platform Wiserfunding, trade credit insurance provider Nimbla, and NorthRow, a remote client onboarding platform, the group established the taskforce to provide a turnkey origination and underwriting platform that allows banks, alternative lenders and private debt lenders to virtually and digitally deploy funds to businesses during the pandemic.