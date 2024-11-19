Related News

Baghdadi Capital, the fund behind Trade & Working Capital (TWC) and Higher Bridge Capital, has hired Fernando Saavedra as group chief financial officer.  

Saavedra started in September and will support the management of the fund and its international expansion strategy, the firm says.  

He joins from Negratin, a Spanish industrial, energy and installation services provider, where he was corporate financial director.  

Saavedra’s “experience and leadership in the financial sector will be crucial in strengthening our expansion strategy and consolidating our growth in dynamic markets such as Spain and the United States,” says Baghdadi Capital founder and TWC chief executive Baihas Baghdadi.  

“I am very proud of the growth we have achieved in recent years and even more excited about what lies ahead”. 

TWC is based in Spain and says it has financed €1.1bn since its founding in 2019. Earlier this year the company hired Marisa Yepes as managing director.  

 Higher Bridge Capital, launched in November last year, caters to the US market.  