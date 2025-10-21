Baghdadi Capital takes equity share in Dublin-based trade finance provider

Trade-focused fund Baghdadi Capital has completed a strategic investment in Teybridge Capital Europe, a Dublin-headquartered specialist in working capital solutions and trade finance.

As well as taking an equity share, Baghdadi Capital will facilitate an initial funding line of £50mn, with the aim of gradually increasing this to around £500mn.

The investment has been structured as cash-in only, with management teams retaining full autonomy over daily operations to mitigate risk concentration and increase decentralisation, Baghdadi Capital said.

Clients of the family fund – led by former Barclays global head of trade and working capital Baihas Baghdadi – will now be able to access Bridge, Teybridge’s proprietary platform.

Bridge provides digital onboarding, operational management and near real-time funding, and has funded more than £400mn in trade finance and working capital loans since 2022, the firms said.

The fresh investment has tripled Baghdadi Capital’s client base and accelerated its expansion into the UK and Ireland, it said.

The fund hopes the investment will also strengthen its presence in the US, and along commercial corridors between its core market of Spain and the US, the UK and Ireland.

Earlier this month, Baghdadi Capital announced it had made a strategic investment in American Capital Financial Group, a Miami-based provider of trade finance solutions for SMEs.

“At Baghdadi Capital we are not simply investing in companies; we are shaping a global network of autonomous platforms – connected by shared standards and strengthened with capital,” said its founder.

“Our investment in Teybridge Capital Europe reflects this vision: building resilience, empowering local teams, and delivering truly complementary financing solutions that support cross border growth.”

Dylan Martin, chief executive of Teybridge Capital Europe, added: “The investment from Baghdadi Capital supercharges our ability to serve SMEs and corporates across multiple regions.

“It expands our reach, strengthens our offering, and brings our Bridge platform to more businesses in need of fast, reliable access to working capital. With this funding, we can support a broader client base while preserving the agility and rigour that have always defined us.”

As a result of the investment, Baghdadi Capital will join Teybridge Capital Europe’s board.

Baghdadi Capital, which currently manages around €2.5bn in assets, also provides finance through Spanish non-bank lender Trade & Working Capital and its US-focused receivables finance business Higher Bridge Capital.

Teybridge Capital Europe, which is projected to reach a valuation of over £100mn, said it has to date deployed around £500m in working capital solutions to over 250 SMEs in the UK, Ireland and the US.

The UK makes up 60% of its lending portfolio, with a focus on the food and beverage, technology and manufacturing sectors.