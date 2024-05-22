Related News

Trade & Working Capital (TWC), a non-bank financier founded by former Barclays global trade head Baihas Baghdadi, has hired Marisa Yepes as managing director.

Yepes, who joins this week from KPMG, will report to CEO Baghdadi and oversee TWC’s controls and procedures.

Broadly, she is tasked with driving the expansion strategy of all the businesses associated with family fund Baghdadi Capital, which includes TWC in Europe, as well as US-focused Higher Bridge Capital.

Yepes will continue to be based in Madrid in the newly created role.

“We are very pleased to have someone with Marisa’s experience,” Baghdadi says. “She represents a crucial addition at a key moment for the projects driven by the Baghdadi Capital fund.”

Yepes had spent the last 15 years at KPMG where, most recently, she served as a partner in the forensic division and led various projects in the fields of compliance and internal controls.

In a career spanning nearly three decades, Yepes has specialised in the development of compliance programmes, tools and procedures for supervision and control, as well as conducted internal investigations into accounting irregularities at national and international companies.

In November last year, Baghdadi Capital announced the launch of Higher Bridge Capital and named Javier Ortega as managing director of the US-focused receivables finance business.

“In recent years, the project has grown significantly, necessitating the creation of a new company, Higher Bridge Capital, affiliated with TWC and aimed at the American market,” the firm said in a statement this week.

Over the past five years, SME-focused TWC has provided financing volumes of close to €1bn in Southern Europe, with over 7,000 invoices purchased and a total turnover exceeding €30mn.