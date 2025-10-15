Texel eyes Asia Pacific expansion with double hire 

Independent credit and political risk insurance broker Texel Group has further expanded its Singapore office, bringing in Jamie Stork (pictured) as associate director and Brandon Woo as broker.

Stork joins after eight years at Marsh, most recently based in Singapore as vice-president, structured credit and political risk.

He previously held a vice-president and broking role in London for over five years.

Woo, who is due to take up the role on November 3, has spent nearly seven years at WTW, with roles including divisional direction and senior broker.

He was previously a financial planning consultant at AXA.

Stork and Woo both report to Texel Asia managing director Angela Chang.

Texel said the appointments reflect growing interest in credit and political risk insurance among its Asia Pacific-based clients.

“We have been steadily adding to our team over the past 12 months to support our growth ambitions in the region, and it is great to be entering the final quarter of 2025 with another two experienced hires,” Chang said.

“This makes Texel Asia one of the best resourced broker teams in this specialist insurance sector.”

The company has also expanded teams elsewhere, last month announcing that two brokers had joined the company in London.

The moves follow July’s announcement that Texel has completed its transition to 100% employee ownership, which it says will preserve its long-term independence.