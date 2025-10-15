Nexus launches trade credit operations in Italy 

Nexus Underwriting is expanding its trade credit operations into Italy with the appointment of long-standing Aon business development manager Federica Paudice.

Milan-based Paudice joins this month as broker and partner manager to lead the newly announced trade credit team in Italy.

She will report to Roberto Calabretti, CEO and country manager for Nexus in Italy.

Paudice is joining after more than 14 years at Aon Italy, where she worked across various roles, most recently as business development manager.

The new hire brings “strong technical expertise and an outstanding track record in client relationship management – particularly with Italy’s largest multinationals – as well as business development”, the speciality managing general agent said in a statement.

Richard Marriage, CEO of Nexus UK, Europe and International, said: “The expansion of our trade credit operations into Italy is another milestone in Nexus’s growth journey.

“We are delighted to welcome Federica to the business to bring our Italian vision to life.”

Country head Calabretti is also working closely with the trade credit team to drive the expansion and help deliver not only Nexus’s traditional product offering but also “innovative trade credit solutions that will empower our brokers and deliver tailored support to clients throughout the region”, according to Nexus’ statement.

“Launching our trade credit operations in Italy represents an exciting landmark moment for Nexus,” Calabretti said, adding “further classes will follow” the trade credit product line launch.

A coverholder at Lloyd’s, London-headquartered Nexus now has nearly 50 specialists across Europe.