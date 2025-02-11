Related News

TD Securities has appointed Jordane Rollin as managing director and head of trade finance and working capital within the global transaction banking division’s product management team.

Rollin joins from Standard Chartered, where he spent 15 years, most recently as head of trade and working capital for the Americas. In his time at the bank, he also served as head of trade finance products in Singapore and as global head of digital transformation in trade finance.

TD Securities tells GTR that Rollin will “help shape, enhance and expand the bank’s global trade finance and working capital products, overseeing the strategy, design, development and commercialisation of our expanded suite of products”.

Rollin is based in New York and is the first to hold this position at TD Securities.