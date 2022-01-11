Related News

Re/insurance giant Swiss Re has hired Deepti Khaire-Phanse as a senior underwriter for trade finance, based in London.

Starting with immediate effect, she reports to the company’s head of corporate risk, Johann Leo Paul, and is responsible for underwriting trade and supply chain finance (SCF) transactions for insured clients, mainly banks.

She makes the move from AIG, where she had worked as a senior underwriter for trade and SCF in the firm’s New York office since early 2019.

Prior to this, she held several roles across corporate banking, trade and SCF, as well as asset distribution, during an eight-year stint at HSBC.

The hire follows Swiss Re’s appointment of Marilyn Blattner-Hoyle as global head of trade finance in its global credit and surety unit. Having started the job in August, she has been tasked with overseeing origination and underwriting of Swiss Re’s trade finance portfolio, with a focus on growth and digitisation.