On the Move

Swiss Re names global sovereign and political risk chief 

Swiss Re has promoted Toby Marshall to global head of sovereign credit and political risk insurance.  

Marshall has been a senior trade credit and political risk underwriter at the re/insurer since April 2020

In the new role, he will remain based in London and deal with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions clients such as multilateral lenders, commercial banks, corporates and traders.  

Marshall reports to Veronica Assandri Foldnes, who became Swiss Re’s global head of commodities, trade, sovereign and political risk insurance in June.  

Before joining Swiss Re, Marshall was an underwriter for credit, political and financial risks at ArgoGlobal and Aegis.  

Tags: political risk insurance (PRI), Sovereign debt, Swiss Re, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Toby Marshall, Veronica Assandri Foldnes

