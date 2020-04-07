Related News

Global insurer Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has hired two senior trade credit insurance (TCI) and political risk insurance (PRI) underwriters, based in London.

Paul Barrett and Toby Marshall will both start their senior underwriter roles next week, having been brought forward from an initial month-end start date.

The news follows a reshuffle to Swiss Re’s London team, with the departure of Andrew Tongue to Canopius, and the promotion – and move – of Norm Kimber to regional head of trade credit and political risk, based in New York.

Barrett joins from specialist insurer Neon, where he held an underwriter role. Prior to this, he was an associate director at Arthur J Gallagher, working in the credit and political risk department. Meanwhile Marshall moves from Aegis London, where he was a political and financial risks underwriter and, before this, held various underwriter positions at ArgoGlobal.

“I’ll be focusing on underwriting contract frustration and political risks cover for major infrastructure projects in emerging markets,” Barrett tells GTR. “I’m excited to join such a global player, especially during such turbulent times, when scale and stability will be so important in maintaining service levels for clients.”

Barrett and Marshall will report to Kaspar Zellweger, head of trade credit and political risk for Emea, as part of the global TCI and PRI team led by Robert Llewellyn.

Llewellyn tells GTR: “We are very excited to welcome Paul and Toby to the team, and we look forward to leveraging their capabilities and expertise at this uncertain time.”