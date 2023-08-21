Related News

Global reinsurer Swiss Re has appointed Le Nguyen Hoang Anh as trade finance lead for Asia Pacific (Apac).

Le Nguyen joins Swiss Re Corporate Solutions in the newly created role after a nine-year stint at Allianz Trade, where her most recent position was senior regional underwriter for Apac, Allianz Trade Specialty Credit.

She has also worked as a senior credit analyst for Norddeutsche Landesbank and an audit associate with KPMG Singapore.

“To our broker and client partners, Hoang Anh brings the gravitas and experience to lead our trade finance Apac business,” says Marilyn Blattner-Hoyle, global head of trade finance for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.