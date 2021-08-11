Related News

Re/insurance giant Swiss Re has hired Marilyn Blattner-Hoyle as global head of trade finance in its global credit and surety unit.

Blattner-Hoyle joins from AIG, where she had been since 2015, most recently as managing director, global head of trade finance, based in London.

Before AIG, she was a solicitor with Hogan Lovells in London, which included a secondment to Citibank.

In her new role, Blattner-Hoyle will move to Zurich and oversee origination and underwriting of Swiss Re’s trade finance portfolio, with a focus on growth and digitisation.

She will begin the new role on August 18 and report to global head of credit and surety, Andreas Hildebrand, who says: “Marilyn’s experience in managing a global trade finance book and her strong external network are a perfect fit for our team.”

“She will be instrumental in building new and exciting products for our clients in this highly dynamic business environment.”

Blattner-Hoyle was also recently named as a vice-chair of the International Chamber of Commerce’s Banking Commission’s new steering committee.