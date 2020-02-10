Global law firm Sullivan has expanded its trade and export finance team with the hire of Alexandra Shipulina as a senior associate, based in London.

In her new role, Shipulina will report to the head of the trade and export finance group Geoffrey Wynne and will focus on banking, trade and ship finance, regulatory work and shipbuilding contracts.

She will also be tasked with advising clients on the terms of syndicated and bilateral credit facilities and participation agreements, as well as security documents and arrangements.

Shipulina moves from a senior associate position at global law firm Penningtons Manches Cooper (formerly Thomas Cooper), where she worked for roughly a decade and held a variety of roles, all of which were based in London.

Prior to this, she served as a senior legal adviser at a management company in Moscow.

Speaking about the new appointment, Wynne says: “Shipulina has a wealth of legal experience in trade, export and asset finance including ship finance. She will help us to continue to build out our market-leading practice supporting clients focused on trade and export finance worldwide, but with a focus on emerging markets. We are delighted to welcome her to our expanding team in London.”