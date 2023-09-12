Related News

Law firm Penningtons Manches Cooper has hired banking and finance lawyer Nick How as a partner in its Singapore office.  

How’s specialisms include trade, commodity and project finance, syndicated lending, private credit and structured finance. London-headquartered Penningtons says he has worked for clients including banks, development finance institutions, hedge funds and corporates.  

He joined the firm this month from Rajah and Tann, where he has worked since 2016.  

Penningtons CEO Helen Drayton says How’s trade and commodity finance experience “will be an asset to our growing energy and natural resources team”, adding: “We now have four partners on the ground serving clients across the region and continue to invest in the office as a key part of our international strategy.”  

How says: “I’m delighted to be joining the firm at this exciting time of growth for the Singapore office. I’m very much looking forward to working with them and helping to grow our banking and finance offering across our international network.” 