Santander has named Enrique Rico as its new global head of trade and working capital solutions, following last month’s promotion of Mencía Bobo. 

Madrid-based Rico has spent nearly eight years at Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), joining in 2016 as vice-president, structured trade and asset mobilisation, before taking up the role of global head of structured trade. 

He previously spent two years at RBS in a London-based role, originating financing in Iberia and Italy, which followed a year in Santander’s structured trade and commodity finance business. 

Rico reports to Bobo, who was last month named as Santander CIB’s global head of global transaction banking after leading the bank’s trade and working capital solutions business for several years. 

“Our recent achievements have positioned our trade and working capital franchise at the forefront of the trade finance business,” Rico says.  

“Placing the clients at the centre of our innovations and offering will continue to be our priority. I’m excited to lead the team on this journey to success.” 