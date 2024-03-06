Related News

Santander has promoted Mencía Bobo to global head of transaction banking, after several years leading the bank’s trade and working capital solutions business. 

Madrid-based Bobo has spent 18 years at the Spanish lender, most recently as global head of trade and working capital, and prior to that as head of receivables and structured trade. 

She replaces José Luis Calderón, who has been appointed chief executive of Santander’s PagoNxt payments business. PagoNxt was launched by the bank in late 2020 as a tech-driven global payments platform, and which the bank says has since become a rapidly growing standalone operation. 

Bobo reports to José M. Linares, global head of Santander CIB.