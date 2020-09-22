Related News

Rogier Schulpen (pictured), Banco Santander’s former global head of trade and working capital solutions, has been appointed global head of credit risk at Santander CIB.

A Santander spokesperson tells GTR that Mencia Bobo has been named as the bank’s new global head of trade and working capital solutions.

Bobo joined Banco Santander in 2006 and since 2014 has been its head of receivables and structured trade, responsible for product development, structuring and execution within the global trade and working capital solutions group.

She now reports to Jose Luis Calderón, global head of global transaction banking.

Santander’s trade and working capital solutions group was formed through the merger of its structured trade and commodity finance and supply chain finance teams. The group provides traditional trade products and solutions to optimise clients’ working capital.

Schulpen had been the bank’s global head of trade and working capital solutions since 2014. Before that, he served as global head of structured trade and commodity finance for five years. He previously worked in the commodities teams at ABN Amro, KBC Bank and Fortis Bank.

In his new role as global head of credit risk, Schulpen reports to Francisco Catena, Santander CIB global head of risk.

Both Schulpen and Bobo remain based in Madrid.

 

 