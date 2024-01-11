Related News

Pemberton Asset Management has appointed former Taulia receivables finance head Alistair Baxter as executive director and head of origination for working capital financing in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Emea). 

Private credit manager Pemberton says Baxter is tasked with growing the company’s working capital financing strategy by leading direct origination across the region. Based in London, he is also responsible for overseeing relationships with platforms, advisories and sponsors. 

Baxter joins from working capital solution provider Taulia, where he founded the company’s receivables finance business. 

Prior to that, he spent a year and a half as a director for product management at Greensill, and nearly a decade at RBS, including as head of supply chain finance and vice-president, corporate advisory for structured finance. 

“I’m delighted to have joined an innovative, fast paced and high-performance team that are passionate about supporting growing businesses through working capital and trade financing,” Baxter tells GTR. 

He adds that long-term partnerships with clients will help Pemberton “address the funding needs of thousands of corporates in our target markets”. 

Oren Bass, Pemberton’s head of working capital finance, adds that Baxter’s appointment will “drive our origination strategy in Emea… as we look to expand our tailor-made and innovative solutions to mid-to-large-cap corporates across the regions”. 

The appointment marks a continuation of the company’s plans to expand its international presence, including the September 2021 hire of former Deutsche Bank executive Guy Brooks as managing director and head of distribution for working capital finance. 