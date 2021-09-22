Related News

Private credit manager Pemberton Asset Management has hired former Deutsche Bank executive Guy Brooks as a managing director and head of distribution for working capital finance. 

London-based Brooks is responsible for coverage of non-institutional clients and asset managers, as well as product support, Pemberton says. 

He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he spent more than 26 years, most recently as global head of distribution and credit solutions, as well as regional head of trade finance and lending for the UK and Ireland. 

He was also a managing director at the bank, and had responsibility for all syndication and hedging activities across its global trade finance business. 

His appointment by Pemberton follows other senior hires, including the July hire of industry veteran Graeme Dell as chief operating officer. He joined from private equity firm BC Partners, where he held the position of COO. 

Pemberton has also sought to expand its international presence, in July naming Sanford Ewing as managing director for North America within its business development team. 

The company moved into trade receivables and supply chain finance in early 2018, and went on to expand that team with new appointments the following year. 