Billy Roberts has joined broker and advisory firm WTW as director of trade credit for the US.

Roberts previously spent two years as vice-president, supply chain finance at JP Morgan, following a decade in the trade credit division of insurer Aon, where he served as a broker and account manager.

In this newly created role, Roberts will focus on new business development, including cross-selling initiatives within the team, WTW says.

He reports to Sal Garry, head of US trade credit, and remains based in New York.

A spokesperson for the company tells GTR Roberts will “strengthen WTW’s growing capabilities in trade credit and finance solutions”.

Todd Lynady, regional head of financial solutions at WTW North America, says: “Billy’s deep knowledge of trade credit and supply chain finance, combined with his experience working with multinational clients, makes him a valuable addition to our team.”

Lynady was promoted to his position in June during a “significant restructuring of the financial solutions team”, which also saw Garry promoted from head of USA East.