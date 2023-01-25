Related News

BayernLB, EKF back US$1bn wind farm deal

Nordea names new head of transaction banking

Angola gets two Standard Chartered loans

BNP Paribas names new transaction banking heads in India, Southeast Asia

Textile sector gets end-to-end sustainable trade definitions as ICC launches framework pilot

Commerzbank has appointed Brigitte Réthier to head up its institutional clients and transaction banking sales division.

Based in Frankfurt, Réthier was most recently the bank’s global head of transaction banking sales.

In her new role, she reports to managing board member for corporate clients Michael Kotzbauer.

She has responsibility for managing relationships globally with financial institutions and non-bank financial institutions, as well as distribution of trade finance and cash management solutions to corporate clients. As part of the role, Réthier also becomes one of the German lender’s divisional board members.

With over 30 years of experience in the banking sector, Réthier previously worked for the Royal Bank of Canada and Dresdner Bank, which merged with Commerzbank in 2009.

Commerzbank claims to handle finance for almost a third of Germany’s foreign trade.

 